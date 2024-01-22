Stability marks gold prices in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both Iraqi and foreign, remained stable on Monday in local markets in Baghdad and Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital.

According to our correspondent, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price per mithqal (equals five grams) for 21 karats for Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 429,000 IQD, with a buying price of 425,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal for 21 karats of Iraqi gold was 399,000 IQD, while the buying price was 395,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices in goldsmith shops, the selling price per mithqal for 21 karats for Gulf gold ranges between 430,000 IQD and 440,000 IQD, while the selling price for 21 karats for Iraqi gold ranges between 400,000 IQD and 410,000 IQD.