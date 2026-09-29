Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Seoul

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, ranked sixth among South Korea’s largest crude oil suppliers in August 2026, shipping 3.826 million barrels after recording no imports in July, official Korean data showed.

The August volume, however, was down 65.5% from 11.105 million barrels in the same month of 2025.

South Korea’s overall crude imports reached 91.335 million barrels in August, down 2.2% from 93.351 million a year earlier and 2% from 93.180 million in July.

Saudi Arabia topped the supplier list with 21.669 million barrels, followed by the United States with 17.926 million and the United Arab Emirates with 16.761 million. Kuwait ranked fourth with 7.580 million barrels and Oman fifth with 4 million.

Australia followed Iraq with 3.616 million barrels, ahead of Mexico at 2.982 million, Algeria at 2.480 million and Kazakhstan at 2.074 million.