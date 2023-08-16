Slight increase in Dollar exchange rates against Dinar in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar saw a minor uptick against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad markets today, while they remained stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

A correspondent from Shafaq News Agency reported that both al-Kifah and al-Harthiya central bourses in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 153,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars this morning. This represents a slight increase from yesterday's selling rate of 152,950 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars.

In local exchange shops within the Baghdad markets, the dollar prices remained steady, with a selling rate of 154,000 Iraqi dinars and a buying rate of 152,000 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the exchange rates held steady, with a selling rate of 153,000 Iraqi dinars and a buying rate of 152,900 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars.