Six ships arrive at Iraq’s Umm Qasr port after Hormuz disruption

Shafaq News- Basra

Six commercial vessels docked at the North Umm Qasr Port in Basra, southern Iraq, signaling a recovery in maritime traffic after disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, a senior official told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director General of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, noted that the arriving ships carried mixed cargo, including containers and heavy loads.

Earlier this month, two vessels reached Basra after the Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed: the Malta-flagged Agios Fanourios, carrying about two million barrels, and the Comoros-flagged tanker Helga, which arrived to load two million barrels of crude.

Iraq secured access to the strategic waterway after Iran granted it an explicit exemption from shipping restrictions imposed at the start of the US-Israel war on February 28.

Read more: Hormuz lockdown: Iraq’s economic lifeline under threat