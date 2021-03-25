Report

SOMO releases February report on Oil exports

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-03-25T11:26:34+0000
SOMO releases February report on Oil exports

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Oil released today, Thursday, the monthly report on crude oil export for February.

According to the data issued by the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO), Iraqi crude oil exports in February amounted to 82,877,757,000 barrels, valued at 5,013,013,000 million dollars.

The Central and Southern Iraqi throughput amounted to 79,105,329,000 barrels, with revenues amounting to 4,800,509,000 dollars.

Kirkuk oil pumped 3,772,428 barrels through Ceyhan port. The revenues of Kirkuk oil in February reached 212,504,631 dollars. The average price was 60.487 dollars per barrel.

It is noteworthy that the quantities and revenues of the exported crude oil shipments, which were marketed at a premium price last February, yielded 199,332,290 dollars.

