Russia's Gazprom continues exporting gas to Europe via Ukraine

Shafaq News/ Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom said on Saturday that it was continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

The company said requests stood at 109.5 million cubic metres (mcm) for March 26, up from 105.1 mcm a day earlier.

With the Russian economy facing its gravest crisis since the years that followed the break-up of the Soviet Union, President Vladimir Putin last Wednesday hit back at the West, ordering that Russian gas exports should be paid for in roubles.

The Kremlin on Friday said Putin had ordered Gazprom, the world's biggest natural gas company, which supplies 40% of Europe's gas, to accept export payments in roubles, and that it had just four days left to work out how.

Gas buyers have been seeking guidance on how they could get the roubles to make any such payments, given the extent of the sanctions on Russia.

Payments in roubles would shore up the Russian currency, which has plummeted since the invasion on Feb. 24. Putin's speech lifted the rouble 9% against the dollar on Wednesday.