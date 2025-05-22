Iraq, Gazprom ink deal to boost Badra oil and gas output

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Midland Oil Company (MdOC) signed the first amendment to the Badra oil field service contract on Thursday with Russia’s Gazprom and its consortium partners, to increase oil and gas production from the field.

The signing ceremony was attended by Deputy Oil Minister for Extraction Affairs Bassem Mohammed Khudair, Russian Ambassador to Baghdad Elbrus Kutrashev, and several senior officials from Iraq’s oil sector.

Khudair emphasized the Oil Ministry’s commitment to sustaining production operations across national oilfields and supporting the work of international companies operating in Iraq.

MdOC Director General Mohammed Yassin said the amendment is intended to raise production rates during the remaining term of the contract, thereby maximizing state revenues.