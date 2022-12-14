Prices of Basra crudes to Asian markets climb

Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers climbed on Wednesday.

Basra's intermediate crude price to Asian markets gained $2.31, or 3.20%, settling at $74.40.

The heavy crude of Basra reached $68.35 after gaining $2.31 or 3.50%.

Today, oil prices fell after industry data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories against analysts' forecast of a decline, reinforcing fears about weakening demand even as supply tightens.

Brent crude futures dropped 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $80.50 per barrel at 0727 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.05.