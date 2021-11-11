SOMO to raise Basra crudes exported to Asia, Europe, and the US in December

Shafaq News/ Iraq raised the price of Basra Light Crude to be exported to Asia, Europe, and the US next December.

The ministry said in an official document that SOMO raised the Basra Light crude price exported to Asia in December by $1.50, while Basra medium crude raised increased by $1.30. In addition, Basra Heavy crude prices were also inched up by 40 cents.

The document indicated that Basra Light crude exported to the US was also raised for December by 25 cents, while Basra medium crude was raised by 10 cents. Basra Heavy crude increased by 10 cents.

As for the exports to Europe, Basra Light crude increased by $2.50, while the price of Basra Medium crude was reduced by 40 cents. Basra Heavy crude is one dollar up.

The prices of Kirkuk crude, exported to Europe, remained stable.