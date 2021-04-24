Basra crudes close higher amid rising International crude prices

Shafaq News / Basra light and heavy crude oil prices inched up prior to closure yesterday, Friday, driven by other crudes.

Basra light oil exports to Asia climbed to $65.38 a barrel by $0.73, or 1.13%, compared to last Thursday, while Basra heavy crude oil prices recorded $ 61.72 a barrel, a rise of 0.79%.

The Saudi Arabian Light scored $64.64 a barrel, while the Emirati Murban scored $63.64 a barrel, followed by the Algerian Saharan blend at $64.62 a barrel, Nigerian Bonny Light at $64.21, and Angola's Girrasol at $64.70.

International crude prices closed higher, with Brent crude settling at $65.99 and US West Texas crude at $62.05.