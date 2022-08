Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers climbed on Tuesday.

Basra's heavy crudes climbed by $0.7, equivalent to 0.08%, settling at $91.16, while the intermediate reached $95.26; $0.7, equivalent to 0.07%.

Oil rose $1 a barrel on Tuesday as tight supply moved back into focus as a result of Saudi Arabia floating the idea of OPEC+ output cuts to support prices and the prospect of a drop in U.S. crude inventories.