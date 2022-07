Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers climbed on Tuesday amid concerns over recession.

Basra's heavy crudes climbed by $0.72, equivalent to 0.75%, settling at $96.31, while the intermediate reached $99.66; $0.72, equivalent to 0.73%, above yesterday.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer, and fears of a global economic slowdown weighed on the fuel demand outlook.