"Parviz Khan" border crossing reports record trade volume with Iraq

Shafaq News / The administration of the "Parviz Khan" border crossing in western Iran announced on Sunday that foreign trade through the border with Iraq has reached an unprecedented level in the past seven months.

The director of the crossing, Qasem Muttalibi, stated to the Iranian news agency "Fars" that the foreign trade volume through the Parviz Khan crossing reached 3.637 million tons, including exports, imports, and mutual transit, with revenues totaling $3.072 billion.

He noted that "Iranian exports through the crossing from March 21 to October 22, 2023, reached $553 million, marking an 18% year-on-year growth compared to the corresponding period in 2022."

Muttalibi added that "the volume of goods exported to Iraq reached 1.534 million tons, showing a 23% annual increase."

He explained that "construction materials, plastic products, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, baked goods, and metal products constituted the most important exports to Iraq through the Parviz Khan crossing, which is a strategically significant gateway witnessing the daily passage of more than 2,000 trucks and tankers for loading and unloading goods."