PM Al-Sudani: Iraq secures $100 billion in investments

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani revealed on Saturday that foreign and domestic investments in Iraq have reached $100 billion over the past two years, framing the figure as part of a broader effort to restructure the country’s economy.

At the “Partnerships Day” event with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), al-Sudani underlined the use of international consultancy alongside Iraqi expertise in shaping projects.

“We cannot remain dependent on a single source of revenue to finance the national budget,” he said. “Citizens’ needs are now a decisive factor in the stability of any state.”

According to al-Sudani, Iraq’s private sector employs as many workers as two government ministries and has become an essential partner in job creation and investment.

The prime minister noted that attracting international capital and encouraging institutional investors are central to his cabinet’s vision, adding that delays in meeting public expectations are no longer acceptable after years of disruption caused by wars and political crises.