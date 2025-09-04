Iraq offers guarantees to attract investment in partnership with Oman

Iraq offers guarantees to attract investment in partnership with Oman
2025-09-04T10:53:50+00:00

Shafaq News – Salalah

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said on Thursday that his government is working to improve the investment climate by providing sovereign guarantees covering up to 85 percent of project values.

Speaking at the Iraqi-Omani Business Forum in the city of Salalah, attended by his accompanying ministerial delegation, al-Sudani described his official visit to Oman as a “genuine starting point” for bilateral relations, noting that 24 memoranda of understanding and two agreements had been signed across various sectors, setting a roadmap for state institutions to implement.

Al-Sudani emphasized the need to harness the wide investment opportunities for Iraqi businessmen in Oman, as well as the potential for Omani companies to contribute to Iraq’s ongoing development efforts.

