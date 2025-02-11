Federal Court cancels judicial injunction suspending "controversial" laws

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Supreme Court decided on Tuesday to revoke its previous judicial injunction that had suspended the implementation of the three "controversial" laws: the General Amnesty Law, the Personal Status Law, and the Resitution Law.

The court emphasized that any laws contradicting the Constitution cannot be enacted.

During a public session, Court President Jasem Al-Omari announced the dismissal of the legal challenge filed against the three laws.

Sabah Al-Bawi, Director of the Legal Department at the Iraqi Parliament, revealed that the Federal Court rejected five lawsuits filed by several members of parliament against the three laws during its session on Tuesday.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Bawi, who is the Parliament's representative in the Federal Court, explained that some of the lawsuits questioned the quorum of the parliamentary session.

However, he clarified that the Parliament successfully proved to the court that the quorum was met, with 221 lawmakers present during the voting session.

He further emphasized that the voting on the three laws was conducted in accordance with the constitution and the internal regulations of the Parliament, noting that each law was voted on separately.

Al-Bawi also stated that the Federal Court rejected the lawsuits due to the lack of legal standing for the plaintiffs, considering the court's decision as a correct and significant one, as it aligns with the constitution and reaffirms the legitimacy of the procedures followed within the Iraqi Parliament.