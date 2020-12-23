Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Oil rose again amid new coronavirus variant revives demand fears

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-12-23T12:15:14+0000
Oil rose again amid new coronavirus variant revives demand fears

Shafaq News/ Oil rose in trade on Wednesday as a mutant variant of the coronavirus in Britain revived concerns over demand recovery.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose  0.3%, to $50.22 a barrel at 1041 GMT, while Brent crude futures dropped 0.2 %, to $47.16.

Both contracts fell nearly 2% on Tuesday, in a second straight session of declines, with Brent just managing to settle above $50 ahead of the release of the data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).

API reported crude inventories rose by 2.7 million barrels in the week to Dec. 18, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a decline of 3.2 million barrels.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+, are set to boost output by 500,000 barrels per day in January. There is no sign yet of any wavering induced by the price drop.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Monday said the rise in output should not result in a glut.

related

Iraqi expectations of oil prices ranging between 53 - 54 dollars a barrel

Date: 2020-02-17 08:31:21
Iraqi expectations of oil prices ranging between 53 - 54 dollars a barrel

Oil rises before the OPEC + meeting

Date: 2020-09-14 06:14:08
Oil rises before the OPEC + meeting

Oil prices rise on early signs of pick up in fuel demand

Date: 2020-04-30 12:36:52
Oil prices rise on early signs of pick up in fuel demand

Oil rises for a new record for months

Date: 2020-08-25 21:20:41
Oil rises for a new record for months

A slight recovery in oil prices after the lowest level in 18 years

Date: 2020-03-31 10:42:45
A slight recovery in oil prices after the lowest level in 18 years

Oil prices rise

Date: 2019-12-02 12:14:15
Oil prices rise

Oil continues to decline with the outbreak of Covid-19

Date: 2020-09-24 07:03:24
Oil continues to decline with the outbreak of Covid-19

Oil prices continue to drop amid dollar recovery

Date: 2020-09-03 06:45:39
Oil prices continue to drop amid dollar recovery