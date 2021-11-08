Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil rises after Aramco raises crude selling price

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-08T06:20:48+0000
Oil rises after Aramco raises crude selling price

Shafaq News/ Oil prices rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil producer Aramco raised the official selling price for its crude, suggesting demand remains strong at a time of tighter supplies.

Brent crude was up by 90 cents or 1.1% at $83.64 a barrel, after dropping nearly 2% last week. U.S. oil gained 87 cents or 1.1% to $82.14, having declined almost 3% through Friday.

Aramco late on Friday raised its December official selling price to Asia for its Arab light crude to $2.70 a barrel versus Oman/Dubai crude, up $1.40 from this month.

The move by Aramco suggests "demand remains strong" as the OPEC producer and other major oil exporters keep the reins on supply, ANZ Research said in a note.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, together known as OPEC+, agreed last week to stick to their plan to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day from December.

U.S. President Joe Biden had called on OPEC+ to produce more barrels to dampen rising prices and on Saturday said his administration has "other tools" to deal with the higher price of oil.

Elsewhere, China's oil imports slumped in October to the lowest in three years, as state-owned refiners withheld purchases due to higher prices, while independent refiners were restrained by limited quotas for bringing in crude.

Source: Reuters

related

Brent hits $71, highest since March, on demand prospects

Date: 2021-06-01 13:34:12
Brent hits $71, highest since March, on demand prospects

Iran announces the discovery of a field with reserves of 53 billion barrels of oil near the Iraqi border

Date: 2019-11-10 12:40:50
Iran announces the discovery of a field with reserves of 53 billion barrels of oil near the Iraqi border

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-04-08 06:55:45
Oil prices of OPEC Members

Oil marketing companies continued to wait-and-see stance

Date: 2020-12-26 06:28:13
Oil marketing companies continued to wait-and-see stance

Oil rebounds recovering from a two-month low

Date: 2021-07-21 11:50:52
Oil rebounds recovering from a two-month low

Oil prices fall as data shows big build in U.S. inventory

Date: 2021-11-03 06:16:06
Oil prices fall as data shows big build in U.S. inventory

Iraq increases oil exports

Date: 2020-07-30 11:06:10
Iraq increases oil exports

The Ministry of Oil completes a 22 km pipeline that supplies al-Qayyarah Power Plant

Date: 2021-02-18 12:00:44
The Ministry of Oil completes a 22 km pipeline that supplies al-Qayyarah Power Plant