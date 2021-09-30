Oil prices of OPEC Members 

News Shafaq/ Basra Light Price dropped slightly Thursday, but still registering one of the highest price among OPEC members.

As for OPEC prices,

OPEC Members Last Oil price/barrel ($)

Iraq Basra Light 77.43

Iraq Basra Heavy 71.59

KSA Arab Extra Light 76.61

Iran Iran Heavy 73.27

UAE Murban 76.66

Algeria Saharan 78.17

Nigeria Bonny light 77.54

Angola Girasol 78.19

It is worth noting that Iraq decided two weeks ago to reduce the official selling price of Basra crude to Asia during October, $1.40 less than the September price.