News Shafaq/ Basra Light Price dropped 3.02 $ Thursday, while the price of Basra heavy crude oil climbed by 1.63$ cents.

As for OPEC prices,

OPEC Members Last Oil price/barrel ($)

Iraq Basra Light 81.13

Iraq Basra Heavy 78.81

KSA Arab Extra Light 81.93

UAE Murban 84.24

Algeria Saharan 83.03

Nigeria Bonny light 81.85

Angola Girasol 82.33