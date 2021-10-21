Report

Oil prices of OPEC Members 

Date: 2021-10-21T11:26:57+0000
Shafaq News / Basra Light Price climbed 84 cents Thursday, while the price of Basra heavy crude oil dropped by 49 cents.

As for OPEC prices,

OPEC Members  Last  Oil price/barrel ($)

Iraq  Basra Light  85.30

Iraq   Basra Heavy  78.82

KSA   Arab Extra Light   82.82

UAE  Murban  83.66

Algeria  Saharan  85.52

Nigeria  Bonny light  84.67

Angola  Girasol  84.90

  

