Oil prices of OPEC Members

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-21T11:26:57+0000

Shafaq News / Basra Light Price climbed 84 cents Thursday, while the price of Basra heavy crude oil dropped by 49 cents. As for OPEC prices, OPEC Members Last Oil price/barrel ($) Iraq Basra Light 85.30 Iraq Basra Heavy 78.82 KSA Arab Extra Light 82.82 UAE Murban 83.66 Algeria Saharan 85.52 Nigeria Bonny light 84.67 Angola Girasol 84.90

