Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Oil prices of OPEC Members
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-10-21T11:26:57+0000
Shafaq News / Basra Light Price climbed 84 cents Thursday, while the price of Basra heavy crude oil dropped by 49 cents.
As for OPEC prices,
OPEC Members Last Oil price/barrel ($)
Iraq Basra Light 85.30
Iraq Basra Heavy 78.82
KSA Arab Extra Light 82.82
UAE Murban 83.66
Algeria Saharan 85.52
Nigeria Bonny light 84.67
Angola Girasol 84.90
related
Oil prices of OPEC Members
Date: 2021-06-29 09:06:16
Oil prices of OPEC Members
Date: 2021-07-01 08:52:24
Oil prices of OPEC Members
Date: 2021-08-03 10:14:53
Oil prices of OPEC Members
Date: 2021-09-30 09:44:43
Oil prices of OPEC Members
Date: 2021-10-05 11:24:39
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.