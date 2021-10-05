Report

Oil prices of OPEC Members 

Date: 2021-10-05T11:24:39+0000
News Shafaq/ Basra Light Price climbed 1.89$ Tuesday, still registering one of the highest prices among OPEC members.

As for OPEC prices,

OPEC Members          Last                Oil price/barrel ($)

Iraq                           Basra Light              79.63

Iraq                           Basra Heavy             72.52

KSA                          Arab Extra Light          77.39

Iran                            Iran Heavy              76.59

UAE                            Murban                 78.13

Algeria                       Saharan                   81.38

Nigeria                       Bonny light                80.73

Angola                         Girasol                   81.38

It is worth noting that Iraq decided two weeks ago to reduce the official selling price of Basra crude to Asia during October, $1.40 less than the September price.

  

