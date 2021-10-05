Oil prices of OPEC Members 

News Shafaq/ Basra Light Price climbed 1.89$ Tuesday, still registering one of the highest prices among OPEC members.

As for OPEC prices,

OPEC Members Last Oil price/barrel ($)

Iraq Basra Light 79.63

Iraq Basra Heavy 72.52

KSA Arab Extra Light 77.39

Iran Iran Heavy 76.59

UAE Murban 78.13

Algeria Saharan 81.38

Nigeria Bonny light 80.73

Angola Girasol 81.38

It is worth noting that Iraq decided two weeks ago to reduce the official selling price of Basra crude to Asia during October, $1.40 less than the September price.