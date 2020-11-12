Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Oil nudges up on hopes OPEC+ will curb supply as Covid-19 cases rise

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-11-12T06:01:46+0000
Oil nudges up on hopes OPEC+ will curb supply as Covid-19 cases rise

Shafaq news/ Oil prices rose on Thursday, taking the week’s gains to more than 12% on growing hopes that the world’s major producers will hold off on a planned supply increase as soaring cases of Covid-19 dent fuel demand according to CNBC.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 13 cents, or 0.31%, to $41.59 a barrel at 0520 GMT, while Brent crude futures rose 11 cents, or 0.25%, to $43.90 a barrel.

Algeria’s energy minister said on Wednesday that OPEC+ – grouping the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other suppliers including Russia – could extend current production cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) into 2021, or deepen them further if needed.

The weakening outlook has piled pressure on OPEC+ to hold back a supply increase of 2 million bpd scheduled for January, with the market now pricing in a delay, analysts said.

Both Brent and WTI have soared this week, lifted by hopes that the global coronavirus pandemic can be brought under control after initial trial data showed an experimental Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany’s BioNTech was 90% effective.

In the meantime, fuel demand is under pressure from rising infections in Europe, the United States and Latin America. As a result, OPEC has said demand will rebound more slowly in 2021 than previously thought.


related

Al-Kadhimi and Bin Salman to commit OPEC+ agreement

Date: 2020-08-19 20:22:40
Al-Kadhimi and Bin Salman to commit OPEC+ agreement

Iraqi Ministry of Oil: Iraq is more than 100% committed to OPEC+ cuts agreement

Date: 2020-09-02 20:14:17
Iraqi Ministry of Oil: Iraq is more than 100% committed to OPEC+ cuts agreement

Oil rises before the OPEC + meeting

Date: 2020-09-14 06:14:08
Oil rises before the OPEC + meeting

Iraq augments oil exports and pumps above OPEC+ target

Date: 2020-07-31 17:19:18
Iraq augments oil exports and pumps above OPEC+ target

Iraqi minister of Oil: OPEC+ compliance to output cuts agreement was 102% in August

Date: 2020-09-17 20:37:51
Iraqi minister of Oil: OPEC+ compliance to output cuts agreement was 102% in August

OPEC basket price stands at 45.34$ a barrel

Date: 2020-08-06 10:50:29
OPEC basket price stands at 45.34$ a barrel

Iraq implements more than 100% of its required cuts of oil

Date: 2020-09-18 07:22:03
Iraq implements more than 100% of its required cuts of oil

Iraq stress full commitment to OPEC+ deal

Date: 2020-08-07 07:52:01
Iraq stress full commitment to OPEC+ deal