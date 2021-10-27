Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles

Shafaq News / Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer.

Brent oil futures fell 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $86.15 a barrel after closing at the highest in seven years on Tuesday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures declined 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.39 a barrel after gaining 1.1% in the previous session.

Crude oil inventories rose 2.3 million barrels in the week ending Oct. 22, market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures said late on Tuesday. That was more than the expectations for a 1.9 million barrel gain.

Gasoline inventories rose by 500,000 barrels and distillate stocks increased by 1 million barrels, compared with a forecast for both to drop.

Source: Reuters