Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-27T05:30:52+0000
Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles

Shafaq News / Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer.

Brent oil futures fell 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $86.15 a barrel after closing at the highest in seven years on Tuesday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures declined 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.39 a barrel after gaining 1.1% in the previous session.

Crude oil inventories rose 2.3 million barrels in the week ending Oct. 22, market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures said late on Tuesday. That was more than the expectations for a 1.9 million barrel gain.

Gasoline inventories rose by 500,000 barrels and distillate stocks increased by 1 million barrels, compared with a forecast for both to drop.

Source: Reuters

related

Rising oil prices do not cover the deficit of the state, MP says

Date: 2021-06-03 12:27:49
Rising oil prices do not cover the deficit of the state, MP says

Oil prices: a second week of gains

Date: 2020-08-14 08:04:32
Oil prices: a second week of gains

Oil falls as U.S. refiners shut down by damage from Hurricane Ida

Date: 2021-08-31 06:23:31
Oil falls as U.S. refiners shut down by damage from Hurricane Ida

Oil will be priced at 45$ a barrel in the 2021 budget law, MP says

Date: 2020-11-25 18:22:39
Oil will be priced at 45$ a barrel in the 2021 budget law, MP says

IEA cuts estimates of 2021 oil demand

Date: 2021-01-19 11:27:31
IEA cuts estimates of 2021 oil demand

Oil steady near one-month highs as IEA, OPEC raise forecasts

Date: 2021-04-15 06:50:40
Oil steady near one-month highs as IEA, OPEC raise forecasts

Oil prices continues to recover in Asian markets

Date: 2020-05-05 10:00:00
Oil prices continues to recover in Asian markets

Brent jumps over $ 32 after comments of an additional reduction

Date: 2020-04-14 09:42:17
Brent jumps over $ 32 after comments of an additional reduction