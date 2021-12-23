Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil experts: Iraq's crude market is stable

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-23T15:08:21+0000
Oil experts: Iraq's crude market is stable

Shafaq News/ Oil expert, Hamza al-Jawahri, said that Iraq's oil market is stable and benchmarks set the prices.

"The entire world relies on OPEC's oil," Al-Jawahri told Shafaq News Agency, "Iraq is OPEC's second biggest exporter for Asian and European countries. It also supplies the United States. The market of the Iraqi oil is stable."

"Even though some countries do not approve OPEC production cuts, which raised the prices, they cannot dispense with the Gulf oil that represents 70% of the global reserves," he said.

"Oil prices are determined in accordance with the benchmarks. The cuts or raises and the chemical qualities play a role too," he explained.

related

Oil prices continue to drop amid dollar recovery

Date: 2020-09-03 06:45:39
Oil prices continue to drop amid dollar recovery

Oil bulls take charge as demand outlook improves, Brent up a fifth day

Date: 2021-06-16 05:54:09
Oil bulls take charge as demand outlook improves, Brent up a fifth day

Oil prices extend gains after draw in U.S. stocks

Date: 2021-09-16 06:08:29
Oil prices extend gains after draw in U.S. stocks

Oil prices may drop soon due to COVID-19 second wave

Date: 2020-11-02 19:46:26
Oil prices may drop soon due to COVID-19 second wave

Iraq ranks fifth among 15 countries that control the world's oil 

Date: 2021-09-07 07:48:43
Iraq ranks fifth among 15 countries that control the world's oil 

Oil rebounds on speculation OPEC+ may pause output increase

Date: 2021-11-29 06:09:21
Oil rebounds on speculation OPEC+ may pause output increase

Oil Climbs Ahead of OPEC+ Review of Easing Production Curbs

Date: 2020-08-17 06:42:03
Oil Climbs Ahead of OPEC+ Review of Easing Production Curbs

Oil eases after record rally as OPEC, IEA fret about demand

Date: 2021-02-12 08:12:08
Oil eases after record rally as OPEC, IEA fret about demand