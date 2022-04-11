Oil drops below $100 on reserves release and China lockdowns

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-11T15:16:35+0000

Shafaq News / Oil prices dropped by $4 a barrel on Monday, with Brent crude tumbling below $100 on plans to release record volumes of crude and oil products from strategic stocks and on continuing coronavirus lockdowns in China. Brent crude for June delivery was down $4.29, or 4.2%, at $98.49 a barrel by 1341 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost $4.33, or 4.4%, to $93.93. Bank of America maintained its forecast for Brent crude to average $102 a barrel for 2022-23, but it cut its summer spike price to $120. Swiss investment bank UBS also lowered its June Brent forecast by $10 to $115 a barrel. "The release of strategic government oil reserves should ease some market tightness over the coming months, reducing the need for oil prices to rise to trigger near-term demand destruction," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. International Energy Agency (IEA) member nations will release 60 million barrels over the next six months, with the United States matching that as part of its 180 million barrel release announced in March. The moves are aimed at offsetting a shortfall in Russian crude after Moscow was hit with heavy sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow describes as a "special military operation." The release of Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) volumes equals 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) over the next six months and is enough to offset a shortfall of 1 million bpd of Russian oil supply, JP Morgan analysts said. The European Union's executive is drafting proposals for a possible EU oil embargo on Russia, the foreign ministers of Ireland, Lithuania and the Netherlands said on Monday, though there is still no agreement to ban Russian crude. The market has also been watching developments in China, where authorities have kept Shanghai, a city of 26 million people, locked down under its "zero tolerance" policy for COVID-19. It was announced that Shanghai would start easing lockdowns in some areas from Monday. UBS analyst Staunovo said demand for oil would be affected in China - the world's biggest oil importer - by pandemic-driven mobility restrictions and in Russia by international sanctions. Fuel demand in India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, rose to a three-year high in March, with petrol sales hitting a record peak. U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the White House said, at a time when the United States has made it clear it does not want to see an uptick in Russian energy imports by India. (Reuters)

related

Oil plunges as much as 17% as UAE says support output hike

Date: 2022-03-09 19:57:28

Oil demand declines as U.S. Stockpiles rises

Date: 2020-12-09 06:09:17

Rising oil prices do not cover the deficit of the state, MP says

Date: 2021-06-03 12:27:49

Iraq: We focus on low-cost oil for export

Date: 2020-07-29 09:50:45

Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles

Date: 2021-10-27 05:30:52

Oil prices fall first day in four as virus concerns return

Date: 2021-08-26 06:48:35

Oil rises as threat recedes of Iran supply resuming soon

Date: 2021-06-15 05:49:58

Oil rises on strong factory activity

Date: 2020-09-01 20:34:46