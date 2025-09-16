OPEC oil producers: Iraq Number 2 with +4M bpd

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranked as OPEC’s second-largest producer in August 2025 with 4.015 million bpd, the organization announced on Tuesday.

According to OPEC, Saudi Arabia retained its position as the top producer with 9.709 million bpd, while the UAE came third with 3.255 million bpd, followed by Iran at 3.218 million and Kuwait at 2.492 million.

Nigeria recorded 1.549 million barrels per day, Libya 1.299 million, Algeria 940,000, Venezuela 936,000, and Congo 259,000.

OPEC’s report noted that overall production levels remained relatively stable, though disparities persisted among member states due to differing capacities and policies.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned of a sharp and accelerating decline in oil and gas production from mature fields worldwide, with investment limited mainly to maintaining existing operations. Without steady investment, the world could lose the equivalent of Brazil and Norway’s combined output—about 5.5 million bpd—each year, amounting to an average annual decline of 8 percent over the next decade.

For natural gas, the report projected a 9 percent yearly decline without adequate investment, equivalent to 270 billion cubic meters, roughly equal to Africa’s current total output.