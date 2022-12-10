Iraq's weekly crude exports to US surged last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, climb last week.

Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported 5.173 million bpd of crude oil from eight countries last week, 244 thousand barrels below a daily rate of 5.417 billion bpd the week before.

The US daily crude imports from Iraq averaged 252 thousand bpd during this period. The week before, the US average daily imports stood at 363 thousand bpd.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.423 million bpd and Mexico follows with 585 thousand bpd. Columbia and Saudi Arabia supplied the US with 292 and 270 thousand bpd, respectively.