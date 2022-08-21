Iraq's weekly crude exports to US decline, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, drop in the third week of August.

Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported an average of 163 million bpd of crude from Iraq in the week ending August 20.

Imports from Iraq averaged just 181 thousand bpd a week earlier.

The US weekly crude imports averaged 5.304 million bpd from eight countries during this period, down by 188 thousand bpd from 5.492 million bpd a week before.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.455 million bpd, followed by Mexico, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia with 66, 253, and 244 thousand bpd, respectively.

Columbia and Iraq supplied the U.S. with 214 and 181 thousand bpd, respectively. US oil imports from Trinidad and Tobago amounted to 150 thousand bpd only. Imports from Brazil and Ecuador amounted to 128 and 36 thousand bpd, respectively.