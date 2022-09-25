Report

Iraq's weekly crude exports to US nosedived last week, EIA says

Date: 2022-09-25T07:10:33+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, significantly decrease in the week ending on September 25.

Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported an average of 120 thousand bpd of crude from Iraq in August last week.

Imports from Iraq averaged just 343 thousand bpd a week earlier.

The US weekly crude imports averaged 6.065 million bpd from nine countries during this period, up by 830 thousand bpd from 5.235 million bpd a week before.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.868 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 855 and 489 thousand bpd, respectively.

Exports from Ecuador and Columbia amounted to 319 and 212 thousand bpd, respectively.

