More than 70 German Police Officers Injured In Lutzerath During clearing protests

Shafaq News/ More than 70 riot police officers were wounded in a clear-out of environmental activists in the western German village of Lutzerath.

Police used pepper spray and batons to disperse the protesters, according to local media reports.

"Since the start of the operation, more than 70 police officers have been injured," the police said.

According to the official statement, over 300 activists have been cleared from Lutzerath; 12 protesters were detained, while another nine were taken to the hospital.

No serious injuries were reported.

Several police vehicles were damaged during the operation.

A total of 154 cases have been initiated since the beginning of the police crackdown in Lutzerath.

On Sunday, climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by police during the protest.

Speaking at the protests on Saturday, the famed Swedish activist claimed that Germany is "embarrassing itself."

The protest organizers said that 35,000 protesters demonstrated, while police put the figure at 15,000.