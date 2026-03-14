Russia rejects UK allegations over Erbil base strike

Shafaq News- London

Russia on Saturday dismissed claims by the British Ministry of Defense linking Moscow to a strike on the Global Coalition base in Erbil, calling them “pure fantasy.”

In a statement, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom rejected UK Defense Ministry Secretary John Healey’s suggestion of a “Russian footprint,” urging London to base any accusations on verifiable evidence. US officials also confirmed they have no information pointing to Russian involvement. The base in Erbil hosts Western troops, including British personnel.

Since February 28, when the US–Israeli war on Iran began, cities across the Kurdistan Region have faced repeated rocket and drone attacks. Strikes have targeted the Harir military base, Erbil International Airport, and the headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq. The Christian Peacemaker Teams (CPT), a US-based monitoring organization, reported more than 190 missile and drone attacks on the region during that period.

Read more: Caught between war and neutrality: Kurdistan navigates escalating US-Iran confrontation