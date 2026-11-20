Shafaq News- Kirkuk

All necessary approvals have been obtained to include Hawija district, the Al-Rashad and Al-Riyadh subdistricts, and several other areas of Kirkuk province in Iraq's oil licensing rounds, opening the way for new exploration, MP Mohammed Ali Al-Nuaimi told Shafaq News on Friday.

Al-Nuaimi, a member of parliament's Oil, Gas and Natural Resources Committee, said including the areas in the licensing rounds could create new economic and development opportunities across Kirkuk and improve services.

Hawija, Al-Rashad and Al-Riyadh lie southwest of Kirkuk city. In August, Al-Nuaimi said BP, which is developing four major Kirkuk oilfields, was considering expanding exploration into the same areas.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Kirkuk, a city of oil, culture, and conflict