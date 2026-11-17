Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq resumed pumping crude oil through the long-idled Iraq–Turkiye pipeline after a 12-year suspension, Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair Al-Abadi announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, Al-Abadi said operations had restarted from the IT1A station through a 46-inch pipeline to the MS metering station, following rehabilitation efforts by technical teams from the state-run North Oil Company.

Crude is initially being pumped at 120,000 barrels per day, with plans to gradually raise flows to 500,000 bpd, strengthening Iraq's northern oil transportation and export capacity, he added.

The reopening gives Baghdad a second northern export route alongside the Kurdistan Region's pipeline network, reducing its dependence on southern export terminals.

About the Pipeline

The pipeline, which runs from the Kirkuk oilfields through Nineveh province to Fishkhabur on the Turkish border, went out of service in March 2014 after repeated militant attacks, including by ISIS, damaged extensive sections of its infrastructure and halted exports.

Following the shutdown, Baghdad began routing part of Kirkuk's crude through a pipeline built by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in late 2014. The alternative route crosses the Kurdistan Region before connecting at Fishkhabur to the pipeline network leading to Turkiye's Ceyhan port.

Exports through that route stopped in March 2023 following an international arbitration ruling concerning oil shipments through Turkiye. Baghdad resumed pumping Kirkuk crude through the KRG pipeline toward Ceyhan in March 2026.

Read more: Turkiye-Iraq Pipeline: End of an era, dawn of a new energy game