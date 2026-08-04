Khor Mor starts gas supply to Iraq’s power sector

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Natural gas has begun flowing from the Khor Mor field in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) to the federal Ministry of Electricity under a supply deal aimed at boosting power generation across the country, Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum announced on Tuesday.

The companies confirmed that the deal, signed in December 2025, provides for the delivery of 100 million standard cubic feet per day from the Khor Mor processing facility to the Taza gas-fired power plant in Kirkuk province for an initial one-year term.

Supplies began after the Khor Mor 250 expansion entered service in October 2025, increasing production capacity by 50% to 750 million standard cubic feet per day and making additional volumes available through Iraq’s national pipeline network.

Majid Jafar, chief executive officer of Crescent Petroleum and managing director of Dana Gas, called the first deliveries “an important milestone” for the KRI’s gas sector, saying they would help meet rising electricity demand and improve services. Richard Hall, chief executive officer of Dana Gas, said the expansion also strengthens Iraq’s energy security by making electricity supplies more reliable.

According to the companies, Khor Mor supplies fuel for more than 80% of electricity generation in the KRI and serves more than eight million people across the autonomous region and other Iraqi provinces. Total investment in the project has exceeded $4 billion.