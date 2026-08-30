Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara

Turkiye exported $1.113 billion worth of goods to Iraq in July, making the country one of its largest export markets for the month, according to official data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT).

Germany was the leading destination for Turkish exports, receiving goods worth $2.042 billion. The United States followed with $1.683 billion, while exports to the United Kingdom totaled $1.349 billion.

Foreign Trade Statistics, July 2026According to the general trade system exports and imports increased by 2.9%, 5.1% respectively, in July 2026You can visit our website for details.🔎↪️ https://t.co/LOMRH1wbbB pic.twitter.com/O3vo90w7oO — turkstat (@TurkStat) August 28, 2026

Iraq ranked fourth, narrowly ahead of Italy, where Turkish exports reached $1.110 billion. The five countries together accounted for about 28.5% of Turkiye’s total exports in July. Overall, Turkish exports rose 2.9% from a year earlier to $25.623 billion.

Turkiye’s imports also increased, reaching $32.966 billion during the month, up 5.1% year on year. The country’s trade deficit widened 13.6% to $7.343 billion.

Over the first seven months of the year, Turkiye’s exports rose 3.4% to $161.539 billion, while imports increased 4.7% to $222.085 billion, according to official data.