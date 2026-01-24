Iraq’s Turkish produce imports skyrocket 114% in 2025

Shafaq News– Ankara/ Baghdad

Iraq ranked the second-largest importer of Turkish fresh fruits and vegetables in 2025, reflecting a 114% increase from the previous year, the Mediterranean Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters’ Association reported on Saturday.

According to association chairman Ferhat Gorus, Turkiye’s fresh fruit and vegetable exports in 2025 marked a 9% increase from the previous year, reaching $3.7 billion. He added that 80% of the country’s exports are concentrated in 20 markets.

Russia retained its position as the largest destination, with imports valued at $865.1 million. Iraq followed in second place with imports totaling $838.7 million, while Romania placed third with purchases amounting to $290.8 million.

Meanwhile, Iraq placed second among Istanbul’s largest export destinations in the first 11 months of 2025, with exports rising 4.5% year on year to $11.45 billion, according to previous data released by the Istanbul Exporters’ Associations.