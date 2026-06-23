Iraqi visits to Turkiye surpass 80K in May

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara

The number of Iraqi visitors to Turkiye rose to 80,683 in May 2026 from 77,164 in the same month a year earlier, marking a 4.56% increase, according to data released on Tuesday by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Iraqis accounted for 1.66% of all foreign arrivals during the month, surpassing visitors from several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, which recorded 67,508 visitors, Jordan with 21,526, and Lebanon with 13,764.

Among West Asian countries, Iranians ranked first with 232,130 visitors, while the total number of visitors from the region reached 267,403.

Across all nationalities, Russians topped the list with 701,123 visitors, ahead of Germans with 686,194 and Britons with 493,376. Visitors from Asia totaled 638,219.