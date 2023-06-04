Iraqi oil exports to the US decline for 3rd consecutive week

Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration announced on Sunday that Iraqi oil exports to America had dropped for the third consecutive week, reaching an average of 114,000 barrels per day during the past week.

According to a table obtained by Shafaq News Agency, the administration stated that "the average US crude oil imports from nine major countries during the previous week amounted to 6.016 million barrels per day, an increase of 767,000 barrels per day compared to the preceding week, which stood at 5.249 million barrels per day."

It further added that "Iraqi oil exports to the US averaged 114,000 barrels per day last week, representing a decrease of 22,000 barrels per day compared to the previous week, during which the oil exports to America averaged 136,000 barrels per day."

The report indicated that "Canada provided the highest oil revenues to the US during the past week, with an average of 3.589 million barrels per day. Mexico followed with an average of 913,000 barrels per day, while Saudi Arabia's oil revenues reached 534,000 barrels per day. Colombia ranked fourth with an average of 286,000 barrels per day."

According to the administration, "the quantity of US crude oil imports from Ecuador averaged 214,000 barrels per day, from Brazil 182,000 barrels per day, from Nigeria 98,000 barrels per day, and from Libya 86,000 barrels per day. However, no imports were recorded from Russia."