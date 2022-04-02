Iraqi oil exports to US dropped drastically this week, EIA says
Category: Economy
Date: 2022-04-02T07:09:53+0000
Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq last week averaged 82 thousand barrels per day (bpd), the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said this weekend.
In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. Net oil imports averaged 5.533 million bpd last week, down by 334 thousand bpd from 5.876 million bpd the week before.
During the same period, the U.S. oil imports from Iraq stood at 82 thousand bpd, 83% down from 489 thousand bpd a week earlier.
Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.612 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 731 and 333 thousand bpd, respectively. Columbia ranked fourth with 284 thousand bpd.
Columbia and Nigeria supplied the U.S. with 284 and 148 thousand bpd, respectively. Russian oil exports to the U.S. amounted to 100 thousand bpd last week. Baside Iraq (84 thousand bpd), imports from Ecuador (96 thousand bpd), Trinidad and Tobago (75 thousand bpd), and Brasil (72 thousand bpd) were below the 100 thousand bpd threshold.