Iraqi oil exports to US dip in 2024

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that Iraq exported over 95 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products to the United States in 2024, a decline from 115 million barrels the previous year.

According to EIA data, April recorded the highest monthly exports at 10.5 million barrels, while February saw the lowest at 4.68 million barrels. Despite fluctuations, Iraqi oil shipments to the US have seen an overall upward trend in recent years, occasionally reaching record highs.

The sustained exports reflect Iraq’s growing production capacity and rising global demand for oil. The trade partnership between the two countries remains crucial for global energy stability, supporting both Iraq’s economy and the US energy market.