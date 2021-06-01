Iraqi oil exports revenues amounted to nearly six billion dollars in May

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Oil revealed that Iraqi crude export revenues during May amounted to nearly six billion dollars.

The Ministry said in a statement that according to SOMO's preliminary statistics, 89,881,268 oil barrels were exported during May, with revenues amounting to 5,882,365,000 dollars.

It indicated that the total exported quantities in central and southern Iraq amounted to 86,820,355 barrels, while Kirkuk fields produced 3,060,913 barrels.

The average daily quantities amounted to 2,899,000 barrels, with a price of 65.459 dollars per barrel.