Iraqi dinar climbs against the US dollar

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the dollar prices fell slightly against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the US dollar dropped with the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, recording 152,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In the exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price reached 153,250 dinars, while the purchasing price reached 152,250.