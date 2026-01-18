Iraqi crude exports to US jump past 200,000 bpd

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Washington (Updated at 12:00)

Iraqi crude oil exports to the United States rose by 80,000 last week barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

In its weekly report, the EIA said US imports of crude from Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, averaged about 209,000 bpd during the week, up from 129,000 bpd the previous week.

US crude oil imports from 10 major suppliers averaged 6.234 million bpd last week, compared with 5.667 million bpd a week earlier, the data showed.

Canada remained the largest source of US crude imports at an average of 4.226 million bpd, followed by Mexico at 386,000, Brazil at 343,000, and Saudi Arabia at 288,000.

The United States consumes around 20 million barrels of oil per day, making it the world’s largest oil consumer.