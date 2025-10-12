Iraqi crude exports to India soar in September

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq became India’s second-largest crude oil supplier in September, boosting exports to 904,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 730,000 bpd in August, according to energy analytics firm Kpler.

Russia held the top position despite a 6% monthly decline, delivering 1.6 million bpd—roughly one-third of India’s total crude imports—while Saudi Arabia ranked third, followed by the United Arab Emirates.

India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, relies on imports for more than 85% of its crude needs, sourcing supplies from over 30 countries.