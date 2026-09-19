Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Finance Minister Faleh Sari on Saturday urged US companies operating in Iraq’s oil and energy sectors to accelerate project implementation, saying faster progress would “support foreign investment” and the development of key sectors.

During talks with US Chargé d’Affaires Steven Fagin, Sari said Iraq’s relations with other countries are guided by national interests and called for ties with Washington to remain balanced.

Fagin described the Iraqi government delegation’s July visit to Washington as “very successful” and urged both sides to build on its results to strengthen economic and financial cooperation.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi arrived in Washington on July 13 at the head of a government and business delegation. Shafaq News obtained an official list of 48 agreements and memoranda of understanding covering energy, infrastructure, technology, healthcare, finance, and other sectors.

Separately, the US Chamber of Commerce said more than 50 agreements, partnerships, and memoranda of understanding were signed or announced during the visit, with a combined value exceeding $60 billion.