Iraqi PM, Finance Minister sued over 2025 budget delay

Shafaq News – Baghdad

A legal complaint has been filed with the Supreme Judicial Council against Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Finance Minister Taif Sami, Iraqi lawmaker Ahmed Majid confirmed on Sunday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Majid—who represents the Ishraqat Kanoon bloc, a six-member independent group formed after the 2019 protest movement—accused the government of breaching constitutional deadlines by “failing” to submit the 2025 federal budget tables.

He argued that the six-month postponement has weakened parliamentary oversight and disrupted core state operations, while urging the cabinet to immediately submit the full financial documents to restore legislative authority.

Separately, MP Haider Muhammad al-Mutairi submitted a formal request to the Presidency of Parliament to summon Finance Minister Sami for public questioning. The request, obtained by Shafaq News, demands clarity on the postponement and its implications for national planning and spending.

Sami met with the parliamentary Finance Committee on July 20 to discuss the government’s financial program and the 2023–2025 budget law, attributing the holdup to oil market volatility and unresolved budget disputes with the Kurdistan Region, without providing a clear timeline.

The 2025 budget forms part of Iraq’s first multi-year fiscal plan, passed in June 2023, which requires annual submission of detailed revenue and expenditure breakdowns.

On Friday, the Finance Committee reiterated that the government’s failure to submit the 2025 figures constitutes a legal breach, pressing the cabinet to begin work on the 2026 budget.