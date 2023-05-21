Iraqi Crude Exports to US Witness a Decline

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Crudexports to the United States have seen a marked contraction, dropping to an average of 174,000 barrels per day in the preceding week, data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed this weekend.

In contrast, the United States' broader crude oil intake from a select group of nine key exporters has witnessed an upswing.

In the referenced week, the average daily import stood at 5.793 million barrels – a remarkable rise of 930,000 barrels per day when juxtaposed with the figures from the preceding week, which registered at 4.863 million barrels per day.

Specifically, the EIA data saw a reduction in Iraqi crude exports to the US market. Declining by 73,000 barrels per day from the previous week, the average daily export from Iraq adjusted to 174,000 barrels.

The data underscores a sustained dependence on Canada, which held its position as the foremost US oil supplier, averaging 3.592 million barrels per day over the past week. Following Canada, Mexico took the second spot, with a daily average of 676,000 barrels. Other key suppliers include Saudi Arabia, exporting an average of 415,000 barrels per day, and Colombia, contributing a daily average of 339,000 barrels.

Further down the list, Nigeria supplied 329,000 barrels daily, Brazil and Ecuador exported 144,000 and 101,000 barrels, respectively. Libya, despite the ongoing challenges, contributed 23,000 barrels per day.