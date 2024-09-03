Iraqi Ambassador: Economic trade with Iran surpasses $10 billion, aims to reach $20 billion

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Ambassador to Iran, Naseer Abdul Mohsen Abdullah, revealed that the economic trade between Iraq and Iran has exceeded $10 billion, expressing hope that this figure will rise to $20 billion.

During a meeting with the governor of Semnan, the Iraqi ambassador highlighted the significant religious and cultural commonalities shared between the Iranian and Iraqi peoples.

Abdullah also expressed Iraq's readiness to establish joint industrial units with Semnan Province, noting that the initial steps for these industrial projects are already on the agenda.

"Joint economic cooperation, particularly with Semnan Province in specific sectors such as industry, agriculture, and mining, could mutually benefit Iran and Iraq." He said.

The ambassador also noted that over 1,200 Iraqi students currently study at Iranian universities, with some choosing universities in Semnan, attributing the proximity of Semnan to Tehran as a key factor in the increasing number of Iraqi students attending universities in the province.