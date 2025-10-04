Iraq tourism surged 25% in 2024, ranking seventh in Arab world

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq recorded a sharp rise in tourism revenues in 2024, reaching $5.7 billion in 2024—up from $4.6 billion in 2023—a 25% growth rate, an Iraqi economist revealed on Saturday.

According to the expert Nabil al-Marsoumi, Iraq now ranks seventh among Arab countries in tourism income, following the United Arab Emirates ($57B), Saudi Arabia ($41B), Egypt ($15.3B), Morocco ($11.3B), Qatar ($8.4B), and Jordan ($7.2B).

Despite higher tourism revenues, Iraq ranked only 105th globally in 2024, drawing 892,000 international visitors—just 0.1% of global arrivals. Country Cassette data showed Saudi Arabia leading the Arab region with 20 million visitors, followed by Egypt, the UAE, and Morocco.

Iraq’s tourism sector is witnessing a cautious revival, driven by cultural restoration, religious pilgrimages, and Baghdad’s selection as the Arab Capital of Tourism for 2025. Restoration projects to preserve the ancient legacy, such as Babylon’s Temple of Ninmakh and the Ishtar Gate—funded by the World Monuments Fund and the US Embassy in Baghdad helped attract more visitors.

However, limited hotel capacity, outdated infrastructure, and seasonal overcrowding continue to strain local services.

